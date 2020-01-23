Scott Lord Silent Film: One Exciting Night (D. W. Griffith, 1922)

Greta Garbo

The photographer to the film “One Exciting Night” was Hendrik Sartov.

After having directed Carol Dempster in “One Exciting Night” (Eleven reels), D.W. Griffith, by then having become a producer for United Artists, followed in 1922 by directing Dempster in the film “The White Rose” (twelve reels) with actress Mae Marsh.




