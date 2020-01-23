Scott Lord on the Silent Film of Greta Garbo, Mauritz Stiller, Victor Sjostrom as Victor Seastrom, John Brunius, Gustaf Molander - the Golden Age of Swedish Silent Film........Lost Films in Found Magazines, among them Victor Seastrom directing John Gilbert and Lon Chaney, the printed word offering clues to deteriorated celluloid, extratextual discourse illustrating how novels were adapted to the screen; the photoplay as a literature and how it was reviewed.
Thursday, January 23, 2020
Scott Lord Silent Film: One Exciting Night (D. W. Griffith, 1922)
The photographer to the film “One Exciting Night” was Hendrik Sartov.
After having directed Carol Dempster in “One Exciting Night” (Eleven reels), D.W. Griffith, by then having become a producer for United Artists, followed in 1922 by directing Dempster in the film “The White Rose” (twelve reels) with actress Mae Marsh.
Silent Film
Silent Film
Silent Film
Silent Film
Greta Garbo written by Scott Lord on Silent Film at 12:09:00 PM
Greta Garbo D.W. Griffith, Scott Lord, Scott Lord Silent Film, Silent Film, Silent Film D.W. Griffith
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment